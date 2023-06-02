GELD Premiere New Single & Music Video “Success” From Upcoming New Album "Currency // Castration"
The release of GELD's highly anticipated album, "Currency // Castration," on Relapse Records is just around the corner, set for June 09th. Today the Australian experimental hardcore outfit premiere a new music video for the track "Success", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
