Bring Me The Horizon Premiere New Single “AmEN!” - Glassjaw Singer & Lil Uzi Vert Guest
Check out the latest single, "AmEN!," released by British alternative metal outfit Bring Me The Horizon. This track features two special guests, including Daryl Palumbo, the vocalist of hardcore band Glassjaw, and the diamond-certified rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Take a listen to this dynamic collaboration streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
