Death Ray Vision Premiere New Single & Music Video “From The Rafters” From Upcoming New Album "No Mercy From Electric Eyes"

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Death Ray Vision has unleashed their latest single, "From The Rafters," with an official music video premiere. This track is featured on the band's upcoming album, "No Mercy From Electric Eyes," set to be released on June 30th via Metal Blade Records.

Bassist Mike D'Antonio, who is also a member of Killswitch Engage, shared his thoughts on the track, stating:

“When society breaks down and justice is no longer upheld, the kids will take to the streets in revolt. This is a song about injustice and rebellion — it does not pull any punches.”

w/ Killswitch Engage:

06/09 Hampton Beach, NH – Casino Ballroom

w/ Tree:

06/23 Holyoke, MA – GatewayCity Arts

06/24 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland

06/25 Providence, RI – Alchemy

With Burning Wild, Apollyon, Grotesqueries and Klaxon:

06/30 Cambridge, MA – Sonia