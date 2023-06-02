Sylosis Premiere New Single & Music Video “Poison For The Lost” From Upcoming New Album "A Sign Of Things To Come"

Band Photo: Sylosis (?)

Sylosis is set to release their sixth studio album, titled "A Sign Of Things To Come," on September 08th, via Nuclear Blast. This announcement comes in the wake of vocalist/guitarist Josh Middleton's departure from Architects, allowing him to fully dedicate his attention to Sylosis once again.

The band has also premiered their new track, "Poison For The Lost," which is now available online along with an accompanying music video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:

Middleton took charge of the production for this album, collaborating with Scott Atkins (known for his work with Cradle Of Filth and Behemoth). Middleton himself shared his thoughts on the album, stating:

“This has been a homecoming for me, in many ways! We’re confident that we’ve created something special with our new record and we can’t wait for you to hear the new music over coming months ahead of the release in September.

This is the first time I’ve allowed myself to be produced; taking on some brutal criticism and pushing myself to deliver the best vocal performance of my career. I’m a big fan of progressive and long albums, but I was ruthless on myself during the whole process. I think that shows in the final result on the record!”

“A Sign Of Things To Come” track-list:

01 – “Deadwood”

02 – “A Sign Of Things To Come”

03 – “Pariahs”

04 – “Poison For The Lost”

05 – “Descent”

06 – “Absent”

07 – “Eye For An Eye”

08 – “Judas”

09 – “Thorns”

10 – “A Godless Throne ”

2023 live dates:



08/26 Rättvik, SWE – Dalhalla Brinner Festival

w/ Malevolence, Guilt Trip & Justice For The Damned:

11/07 Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/08 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

11/09 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

11/10 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/11 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/13 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/14 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

11/15 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

11/17 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain

11/18 Besancon, FRA – La Rodia

11/19 Lyon, FRA – CCO La Rayonne

11/22 Madrid, SPA – Mon Live

11/23 Barcelona, SPA – La 2 de Apolo

11/24 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live

11/25 Toulouse, FRA – Usine A Musique

11/26 Geneva, SWI – PTR

11/27 Zurich, SWI – Dynamo

11/28 Milan, ITA – Legend

11/29 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar

12/01 Vienna, AUT – Flex

12/03 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ

12/04 Frankfurt, GER – Batchkapp

12/05 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle

12/07 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory

12/08 Krakow, POL – Kamienna 12

12/09 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka

12/10 Berlin, GER – SO36

12/11 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

12/12 Tilburg, NET – 013