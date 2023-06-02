Sylosis Premiere New Single & Music Video “Poison For The Lost” From Upcoming New Album "A Sign Of Things To Come"
Sylosis is set to release their sixth studio album, titled "A Sign Of Things To Come," on September 08th, via Nuclear Blast. This announcement comes in the wake of vocalist/guitarist Josh Middleton's departure from Architects, allowing him to fully dedicate his attention to Sylosis once again.
The band has also premiered their new track, "Poison For The Lost," which is now available online along with an accompanying music video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
Middleton took charge of the production for this album, collaborating with Scott Atkins (known for his work with Cradle Of Filth and Behemoth). Middleton himself shared his thoughts on the album, stating:
“This has been a homecoming for me, in many ways! We’re confident that we’ve created something special with our new record and we can’t wait for you to hear the new music over coming months ahead of the release in September.
This is the first time I’ve allowed myself to be produced; taking on some brutal criticism and pushing myself to deliver the best vocal performance of my career. I’m a big fan of progressive and long albums, but I was ruthless on myself during the whole process. I think that shows in the final result on the record!”
“A Sign Of Things To Come” track-list:
01 – “Deadwood”
02 – “A Sign Of Things To Come”
03 – “Pariahs”
04 – “Poison For The Lost”
05 – “Descent”
06 – “Absent”
07 – “Eye For An Eye”
08 – “Judas”
09 – “Thorns”
10 – “A Godless Throne ”
2023 live dates:
08/26 Rättvik, SWE – Dalhalla Brinner Festival
w/ Malevolence, Guilt Trip & Justice For The Damned:
11/07 Glasgow, UK – Garage
11/08 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
11/09 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
11/10 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/11 London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/13 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/14 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
11/15 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
11/17 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
11/18 Besancon, FRA – La Rodia
11/19 Lyon, FRA – CCO La Rayonne
11/22 Madrid, SPA – Mon Live
11/23 Barcelona, SPA – La 2 de Apolo
11/24 Bilbao, SPA – Stage Live
11/25 Toulouse, FRA – Usine A Musique
11/26 Geneva, SWI – PTR
11/27 Zurich, SWI – Dynamo
11/28 Milan, ITA – Legend
11/29 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar
12/01 Vienna, AUT – Flex
12/03 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ
12/04 Frankfurt, GER – Batchkapp
12/05 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle
12/07 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory
12/08 Krakow, POL – Kamienna 12
12/09 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka
12/10 Berlin, GER – SO36
12/11 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
12/12 Tilburg, NET – 013
