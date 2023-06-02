Code Orange Premiere Two New Singles “Grooming My Replacement” & “The Game”
Code Orange has just released two new singles online: "Grooming My Replacement" and "The Game." These tracks are anticipated to be included on the band's upcoming full-length album, which has yet to be officially announced. Speculations are circulating that the band is aiming for a late September release for their highly anticipated new opus. However, no official confirmation has been made at this time.
Check out "Grooming My Replacement" and "The Game" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
"The Game":
