Eighteen Visions Premiere New Single “Rot Of Humanity”
Eighteen Visions, the metalcore band from Orange County, have premiered their latest single, "Rot Of Humanity." This release marks just the beginning, as the band has hinted at exciting things to come through their social media comments, stating that they have "so much more to come."
What's Next?
