Kill The Lights (Ex-Bullet For My Valentine, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Broken Bones”

Kill The Lights, featuring former members of Bullet For My Valentine and more, have premiered their latest single and music video, "Broken Bones," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:

The band shared insights into the inspiration behind the track, stating:

“‘Broken Bone‘ tells the story of someone who is in the depths of loss, heartbreak, and tragedy. Frozen with fear, they are forced to watch their life play out like a bad movie. Only hope keeps them from drowning in their own struggle with mental health. Every breath a struggle, each day a battle. On hands and knees, they fight just to get through the day.”

The band is currently working on a new record, and further details will be announced soon. In an exciting update, they also announced their partnership with Oracle Management, led by Dez Fafara (known for his work with Coal Chamber and DevilDriver) and his wife Anahstasia. The band expressed their thoughts on this new collaboration, stating:

“We are very excited to work with Dez and the team over at Oracle Management. Having such an artist-friendly management team with decades of experience and success is a perfect fit for Kill The Lights.

From day one, we have been inspired by Dez and Anahstasia‘s energy, passion, and hustle to ensure Kill The Lights reaches its full potential. Oracle Management is the missing piece we have been searching for to take us to the next level. We can’t wait to hit the road and share our new record with the world.”