The Sinful Seven Premiere Debut Single "Depraved Eulogy"
US-based slamming deathcore collective The Sinful Seven premiere their debut single by the name of “Depraved Eulogy”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
The Sinful Seven features the below seven deathcore vocalists:
Nick Saia - Abysmal Decay
Derrek Connolly - Nitheful
Desmond Wallen - Alastor's Gash
Ethan Jarma - Crafting The Conspiracy
Bryce Schedlbauer - Divine Destruction
Noah Skuta - Vertabreaker
Dillon Skuta - Abhorrent Abomination
