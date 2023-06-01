The Sinful Seven Premiere Debut Single "Depraved Eulogy"

US-based slamming deathcore collective The Sinful Seven premiere their debut single by the name of “Depraved Eulogy”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





The Sinful Seven features the below seven deathcore vocalists:

Nick Saia - Abysmal Decay

Derrek Connolly - Nitheful

Desmond Wallen - Alastor's Gash

Ethan Jarma - Crafting The Conspiracy

Bryce Schedlbauer - Divine Destruction

Noah Skuta - Vertabreaker

Dillon Skuta - Abhorrent Abomination