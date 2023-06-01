Godflesh Premiere New Single “Land Lord” From Upcoming Album "Purge"
Industrial metal veterans Godflesh premiere the studio version of their latest single, "Land Lord." The song is one of the eight tracks that will be featured on their highly anticipated upcoming album, "Purge," set to be released on June 9th.
The band will embark on a North American tour in support of the new record. Here are the scheduled tour dates:
06/18 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room (‘Oblivion Access Festival‘)
w/ Prison Religion:
06/21 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
06/22 San Francisco, CA – Dna Lounge
06/23 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
06/24 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (‘Trve Bacchanale‘) (no Prison Religion)
06/28 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
06/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
06/30 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
07/01 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
07/02 Orlando, FL – Conduit
w/ Cel Genesis:
09/13 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
09/14 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
09/16 New York, NY – Knockdown Center (‘Desertfest‘) (no Cel Genesis)
09/20 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
09/21 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
09/22 Detroit, MI – El Club
09/24 Chicago, IL – The Metro (‘Coldwaves Festival‘) (no Cel Genesis)
