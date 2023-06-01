Godflesh Premiere New Single “Land Lord” From Upcoming Album "Purge"

Industrial metal veterans Godflesh premiere the studio version of their latest single, "Land Lord." The song is one of the eight tracks that will be featured on their highly anticipated upcoming album, "Purge," set to be released on June 9th.

The band will embark on a North American tour in support of the new record. Here are the scheduled tour dates:

06/18 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room (‘Oblivion Access Festival‘)

w/ Prison Religion:

06/21 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

06/22 San Francisco, CA – Dna Lounge

06/23 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

06/24 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (‘Trve Bacchanale‘) (no Prison Religion)

06/28 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

06/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

06/30 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

07/01 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

07/02 Orlando, FL – Conduit

w/ Cel Genesis:

09/13 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

09/14 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

09/16 New York, NY – Knockdown Center (‘Desertfest‘) (no Cel Genesis)

09/20 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

09/21 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

09/22 Detroit, MI – El Club

09/24 Chicago, IL – The Metro (‘Coldwaves Festival‘) (no Cel Genesis)