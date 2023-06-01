ONI Premieres New Single & Music Video “Silence In A Room Of Lies” - Jared Dines Guests
ONI premiere their latest single, "Silence In A Room Of Lies," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. This track features a special guest appearance by YouTuber and musician Jared Dines.
Comments Jake Oni:
“I’m super stoked to share my new song Silence in a Room of Lies! This track is the first step in a new direction for ONI musically. This is just a taste of what’s to come and I hope my fans enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. Writing with Jared Dines was an absolute pleasure and his contributions brought this song to a whole new level.”
Adds Dines:
“I am very proud of the song we were able to write together, and I’m excited that the world can finally hear it! Jake is the coolest dude and working with him was an absolute pleasure!”
