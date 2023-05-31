Blood Red Throne And The Halo Effect Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2024
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have continued their early streak of names by announcing two more names for next year's edition of the festival. Hopping aboard the ship will be Swedish melodic death metal outfit The Halo Effect, comrprised of former In Flames members, and Norwegian death metal veterans Blood Red Throne, who will be premiering their brand new album at the event.
70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 will take place on the Freedom Of The Seas ship and will last from January 29th to February 2nd, travelling from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
The line up is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
The Halo Effect
Lord Of The Lost
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Warkings
