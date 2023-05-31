Nuclear Power Trio Reveals New Album "Wet Ass Plutonium" Details; Shares New Music Video "Nyetflix And Chill"

It‘s the moment everyone worldwide has been waiting for. The Nuclear Power Trio has returned bringing with them news on their sophomore release "Wet Ass Plutonium." The next chapter in this tyrannical trio‘s musical endeavors will be dropped on July 28, 2023 and features 9 new tracks. You can check out a video for the record's first single, "Nyetflix And Chill" below.

"Donny, Vladi P and I had a little tiff at the end of the aggressive touring cycle for the last record. We made up though and decided to spend some time in the supreme U.S. city of Miami, Florida. We went to a bunch of synthwave clubs, drove around in an orange Lambo, purchased white suits together, and watched a lot of Miami Vice. We really just fell in love with each other all over again and it was truly inspiring." - said Supreme Drummer Kimmy.

As a result of their inspirational South Beach sabbatical, the trio have concocted an LP that dwarfs the magnitude and ambition of their debut release. Arrangements include strings, real shred-harp, horn sections, and full-on synthwave leads. Elevating the songs to previously unforeseen heights are guest solos from Chris Broderick (In Flames, Megadeth), Ben Ellis (Scar Symmetry), Brian Hopp (Cephalic Carnage), and Scott Carstairs (Fallujah). Rounding out the epic compositions are orchestrations from Jesse Zuretti (Marvel), and for the first time on a Nuclear Power Trio song, vocals.

"We kept telling the label, We've done a great job, but it's not finished yet, and when we finish will be, in a position like it hasn't been, maybe ever,"said lead guitarist Donny. "You think about it, and you really ask anybody, really, what could make 2023 incredible, and they'll tell you it's Wet Ass Plutonium.

"Donny told me this was a ’trio'… One presidential harpist and a couple secret service horn sections later, there were over 750 tracks in the project. Anytime I bring it up he threatens to ’send me over the wall', whatever that means. I'm pretty sure this is a misappropriation of government funds, but I'm keeping my mouth shut." - quipped the band's producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Archspire).

Tracklisting:

1. W.A.P. (Wet Ass Plutonium)

2. Apocalypse Mao

3. Nyetflix and Chill

4. Air Force Fun

5. Snark Side of the Un

6. ¡Vamos, Brandito!

7. Anti-Saxxers (Mandatory Saxination)

8. Critical Bass Theory

9. Red Scare Bear Stare