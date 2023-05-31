Ithaca Announces First U.S. Tour Dates; Premieres New Music Video "Fluorescent"
Acclaimed UK metallic hardcore troupe Ithaca have released their incredible new video, "Fluorescent," alongside the news of their debut US tour. You can check out the video below.
The band comment: "Touring the US has been on our band bucket list since we started, and US outlets like Pitchfork and Revolver have always been incredibly kind to us, so we can’t tell you how excited we are.
"'Fluorescent' is the song on the album that comes from the deepest well of pain and raw sadness, but is one of the easiest to listen to. To reflect that, we made a video referencing pop singers of the 70s, who masked their trauma in the softest focus. A huge thank you to our guest MC, Ed Gamble, who’s generously supported this band and what we stand for for years."
The tour dates are as follows:
Sep 23 Louisville Louder Than Life Festival
Sep 24 New York St Vitus
Sep 26 Washington DC Pie Shop
Sep 27 Raleigh School Kids Records
Sep 28 Atlanta 529
Sep 30 Dallas Three Links
Oct 01 Austin Spiderhouse
Oct 03 Tucson 191 Toole
Oct 04 Los Angeles 1720
Oct 05 Anaheim Chain Reaction
Oct 06 San Francisco Neck of the Woods
Oct 07 Sacramento Aftershock Festival
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
3Teeth Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Nuclear Power Trio Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Ithaca Announces First U.S. Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.