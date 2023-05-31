Ithaca Announces First U.S. Tour Dates; Premieres New Music Video "Fluorescent"

Acclaimed UK metallic hardcore troupe Ithaca have released their incredible new video, "Fluorescent," alongside the news of their debut US tour. You can check out the video below.

The band comment: "Touring the US has been on our band bucket list since we started, and US outlets like Pitchfork and Revolver have always been incredibly kind to us, so we can’t tell you how excited we are.

"'Fluorescent' is the song on the album that comes from the deepest well of pain and raw sadness, but is one of the easiest to listen to. To reflect that, we made a video referencing pop singers of the 70s, who masked their trauma in the softest focus. A huge thank you to our guest MC, Ed Gamble, who’s generously supported this band and what we stand for for years."

The tour dates are as follows:

Sep 23 Louisville Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 24 New York St Vitus

Sep 26 Washington DC Pie Shop

Sep 27 Raleigh School Kids Records

Sep 28 Atlanta 529

Sep 30 Dallas Three Links

Oct 01 Austin Spiderhouse

Oct 03 Tucson 191 Toole

Oct 04 Los Angeles 1720

Oct 05 Anaheim Chain Reaction

Oct 06 San Francisco Neck of the Woods

Oct 07 Sacramento Aftershock Festival