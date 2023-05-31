3Teeth Posts New Music Video "Slum Planet" Online

As the hits of the world keep coming, so does ripe new material from 3Teeth. Today, the modern industrial act provides another tempting taste of their anticipated new album with the release of "Slum Planet," featuring production from Doom composer Mick Gordon. It’s featured alongside a gripping new video from one of Hollywood’s leading directors Matteo Santoro (who grew up with 3Teeth frontman Alexis Mincolla).

Repeating the anthemically charged chorus, "I don’t care if you live or you die, as long as you’re willing to buy," the song takes aim at the ills of a sick planet obsessed with over-consumption at all costs, further admonished in an attention-grabbing mid-track diatribe from frontman and creative lead Alexis Mincolla.

As Mincolla explains the track, "An ecosystem? More like an ego-system. ‘Slum Planet’ is a monument to the hubris of mankind, to the ruthless exploitation of nature in the name of progress, to the willful blindness of those who chose profits over preservation."

See the video for "Slum Planet" below.