Crypta To Release New Album "Shades Of Sorrow" In August; Debuts New Music Video "Lord Of Ruins"

Brazilian death metal outfit Crypta are preparing to unleash their second beast of an album, "Shades Of Sorrow," on August 4, 2023 via Napalm Records! Formed in 2019 by former Nervosa members Luana Dametto (drums) and Fernanda Lira (vocals), and now featuring guitarists Tainá Bergamaschi and Jessica di Falchi, Crypta broke the charts with their highly praised very first album, Echoes of the Soul, in 2021. The album received massive critical and fanbase acclaim for a debut release (including landing at #55 on the Official German Album Charts and debuting at #15 on both the US Hard Music Albums and Top New Artist Albums charts).

On "Shades Of Sorrow," the band stays true to their unique sound that was introduced on their first full-length, blending classic and modern death metal with significant extreme and black metal elements. Straight from the burning gates of death metal salvation, their brand new single, "Lord of Ruins," serves as a relentless harbinger of what the new album has to offer and a smashing dose of true Crypta sound, leaving the listener breathless.

The song is highlighted by a demonic, captivating official video that showcases the full power of the matchless combination.

Luana Dametto (drums) on "Lord of Ruins":

"’Lord of Ruins’ was our pick for a first single ‘cause it combines both melodic and aggressive melodies that are present throughout the whole album. So we thought it's a good representation of what to expect of the whole piece. It's also the final song of the record and it has a very impactful meaning. It’s the closure of the whole album concept and it also fits perfectly to the artwork concept we had in mind."

As a raging monster on its own, "Shades Of Sorrow" begins with the instrumental piano intro track "The Aftermath," creating an ominous atmosphere before "Dark Clouds" kicks straight off with feral growls to drop jaws, showcasing the full extent of the band’s striking interplay from the very first second. “Poisonous Apathy” features electrifying guitar sounds and prominent hard-hitting bass, creeping into the listener’s brain. Ruthless "The Outsider" unleashes a massive drum attack and another ferocity of coals, before it fades into a softer outro that melts seamlessly into the intro of "Stronghold," one of the slower and more melodic tracks on the album. Outstanding death metal drumming on "The Other Side Of Anger" sets the scene for threatening vocals, evoking an uncontrollable storm. Dark and deep instrumental piano interlude "The Limbo" acts as an intro to the impressive guitar work on "Trial of Traitors." Following the eerie, haunting "Lullaby For The Forsaken" comes "Agents Of Chaos," showcasing the undeniable talent of the band with its many changes. Relentless death metal tracks "Lift The Blindfold" and "Lord Of Ruins" offer the last dose of true Crypta sound, leaving the listener breathless before the beautiful instrumental outro "The Closure" wraps the album up.

Fernanda Lira (bass, vocals) on Shades of Sorrow:

"'Shades Of Sorrow' is a semi-concept album which meaning describes a journey through the depths of our psyche when facing tough battles. It's a trip to the many shades of pain we sometimes have to face while enduring our lives challenges. The songs are the perfect gloomy, dark, emotional soundtrack for this journey."

It is clear that the talented women of Crypta have created another impressive masterpiece with "Shades Of Sorrow," presenting the very best of their technical ability and songwriting skills on this 13-track onslaught. Shades of Sorrow was recorded at Family Mob Studio, mixed by Daniel Bergstrand at 33 Stockholm, Sweden and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studio.

Tracklisting:

1. The Aftermath

2. Dark Clouds

3. Poisonous Apathy

4. The Outsider

5. Stronghold

6. The Other Side of Anger

7. The Limbo

8. Trial of Traitors

9. Lullaby for the Forsaken

10. Agents of Chaos

11. Lift the Blindfold

12. Lord of Ruins

13. The Closure

Shades Pf Sorrow will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box Set (incl. 1 CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Guitar Pick, Shaped Woven Patch, Flag) – ltd. to 500 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold SPLATTER RED YELLOW BLACK (incl. Slipmat) – ltd. to 500 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold SUN YELLOW – ltd. to 400 copies worldwide

- Music Cassette (BLACK w/ Gold print) – ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- 1 CD Digisleeve + T-Shirt bundle

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album