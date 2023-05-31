Hooker Spit Premiere New Single "Call of the Void" From Upcoming New Album "Krötch Splitter"

Red Deer, Canada-based death metal band Hooker Spit premiere a new single titled “Call of the Void”, taken from their upcoming new album "Krötch Splitter", which will be out in stores July 28th, 2023.

Check out now "Call of the Void" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.