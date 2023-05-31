Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-Lamb Of God) Premiere New Single “Home”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Firstborne have recently released a studio version of their single "Home." The band is comprise of Chris Adler, ex-Lamb Of God, and James LoMenzo, the current bassist of Megadeth. Guitarist Myrone and Girish Pradhan, the vocalist of Girish And The Chronicles, complete the band's roster.
Check out now "Home" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dååth Premiere New Single “Purified By Vengeance”
- Next Article:
Impact Of Theia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-LoG) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.