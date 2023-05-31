Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-Lamb Of God) Premiere New Single “Home”

Firstborne have recently released a studio version of their single "Home." The band is comprise of Chris Adler, ex-Lamb Of God, and James LoMenzo, the current bassist of Megadeth. Guitarist Myrone and Girish Pradhan, the vocalist of Girish And The Chronicles, complete the band's roster.

Check out now "Home" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



