"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-Lamb Of God) Premiere New Single “Home”

posted May 31, 2023 at 1:05 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Lamb of God

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Firstborne have recently released a studio version of their single "Home." The band is comprise of Chris Adler, ex-Lamb Of God, and James LoMenzo, the current bassist of Megadeth. Guitarist Myrone and Girish Pradhan, the vocalist of Girish And The Chronicles, complete the band's roster.

Check out now "Home" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-LoG) Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 