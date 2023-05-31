Dååth Premiere New Single “Purified By Vengeance” - Mick Gordon & Periphery’s Mark Holcomb Guest

Dååth have just released their latest track, "Purified By Vengeance," showcasing the return of the technical groove metal outfit. The song is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below and features special guest appearances, including Mark Holcomb from Periphery, who delivers a guest guitar solo. Additionally, renowned composer Mick Gordon (known for his work on 'Doom' and more) has provided assistance with synth programming and sound design.