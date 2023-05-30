Nile Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

South Carolina death metal veterans Nile are the latest act to be confirmed for the 2024 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the original heavy metal cruise. The event will take place between January 29th and February 2nd and will sail from Miami, Florida, heading to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Crypta

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Lord Of The Lost

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Warkings