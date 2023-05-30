Nile Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
South Carolina death metal veterans Nile are the latest act to be confirmed for the 2024 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the original heavy metal cruise. The event will take place between January 29th and February 2nd and will sail from Miami, Florida, heading to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Crypta
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Lord Of The Lost
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Warkings
