Abhorrent Abomination Premiere New Single “The Eradicator” From Upcoming New EP "Incarnate of Hate"
Florida/Pennsylvania-based slamming deathcore duo Abhorrent Abomination premiere a new single titled “The Eradicator”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Incarnate of Hate", which will be out in stores later this year.
Check out "The Eradicator" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
