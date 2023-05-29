Cruachan Shares New Lyric Video "The Ghost"
Irish folk metal pioneers Cruachan has uploaded a brand new lyric video for the song, "The Ghost." You can check it out below. The song comes from their latest album, "The Living And The Dead," which was released this past March through Despotz Records.
