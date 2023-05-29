Nervosa, Crypta And More Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, the original heavy metal sea escape, have continued announcing bands early for the 2024 edition of the festival. Joining the five bands already confirmed are Italian comedy power metallers Nanowar Of Steel, central European power metal outfit Warkings, Swedish Viking metal band Thyrfing, Germany's Eurovision entrants Lord Of The Lost, female thrash warriors Nervosa, Brazilian death metal squadron Crypta, who themselves feature two former Nervosa members and Belgian deathgrind favourites Aborted, who will be premiering their brand new album on board.
The voyage will depart from Miami on January 29th and will head to the Dominican Republic town of Puerto Plata.
The current lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Crypta
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Lord Of The Lost
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Warkings
