Nervosa, Crypta And More Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, the original heavy metal sea escape, have continued announcing bands early for the 2024 edition of the festival. Joining the five bands already confirmed are Italian comedy power metallers Nanowar Of Steel, central European power metal outfit Warkings, Swedish Viking metal band Thyrfing, Germany's Eurovision entrants Lord Of The Lost, female thrash warriors Nervosa, Brazilian death metal squadron Crypta, who themselves feature two former Nervosa members and Belgian deathgrind favourites Aborted, who will be premiering their brand new album on board.

The voyage will depart from Miami on January 29th and will head to the Dominican Republic town of Puerto Plata.

The current lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Crypta

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Lord Of The Lost

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Warkings