Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tower Of Torsos” From Upcoming New Album "Amongst The Low & Empty"

Pittsburgh, PA-based deathcore outfit Signs Of The Swarm, have revealed that their fifth studio album, titled "Amongst The Low & Empty," will be released on July 28th through Century Media. Continuing their collaboration, the group joined forces with director Joey Durango for their newest music video, "Tower Of Torsos".

Check out "Tower Of Torsos" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Drummer Bobby Crow shared his thoughts on the video, stating:

“We wanted to bring the old school, in-your-face vibes of our favorite OG deathcore bands – with a fresh spin. We endearingly call it psycho-music. It’s something of a continuation of what we started with ‘The Collection,’ musically, while the lyrical core is about doing whatever you must to come out on top. If you caught us on the road with Whitechapel recently, this one should be familiar to you!”

Adds frontman David Simonich :

“Mike and I were BINGING the hell out of the ‘Hannibal’ show while writing lyrics. It definitely pulled out our inner psycho, especially for this one where we wanted to paint a repulsive picture of a person chasing the idea of becoming god. The path to ascend is only to kill and build a monument of misery: his tower of torsos.”

Explains Crow:

“‘Amongst The Low & Empty‘ is more than just a title; it’s also a feeling or state of mind. The phrase first came up in the lyrics of our last album, ‘Absolvere‘, and became a driving force for our band ever since. When it came time for us to enter the studio with Josh Schroeder last November, ‘Low and Empty’ resonated in a very special way with the band.

We had just completed well-over a year of non-stop worldwide touring and had to finalize an album we barely had time to wrap our heads around. We were literally low (energy) and feeling empty (of ideas). I still marvel at what we pulled off primarily in under a month (with a few extra days later to add the album’s penultimate closing duo).

If it weren’t for the ideas flying around Josh‘s special studio, that time could have kept me feeling low and empty. I was very alone, locked away writing the music – we’d only come in with somewhere between 4-5 songs – with the only break from my strained and drained thoughts and ideas being visits from Schroeder to check in and add his genius.

David and Michael wrote lyrics in another room, with the prose spewed forth balancing the beauty/beast meter, with Dave‘s recognizably rabid voice bringing it back to Signs when I’d push our sound boundaries (soundaries?). I’d always ask myself, ‘How can we make this moment feel beautiful and terrifying at the same time?’

Fortunately, the lyrics’ grace contrasted gnarly subject matter to achieve and elevate that goal. It’s kind of like the art of the album – serenely calming yet brutally when you truly take it in – inverted; musically we’re brutal up-front with the beauty underlying.

This album breathes a new sense of life into Signs Of The Swarm that was much needed. We’re grateful for and proud of our previous works and the platform that they have provided us over the last 10 years, but ‘Amongst The Low & Empty‘ is a true and pure representation of each member’s current creative and performative abilities that elevates the passion and confidence of the band tenfold.

We’ve always been a deathcore band. But this record is a lot MORE – it’s got death metal, metalcore, djent, some industrial stuff…We wanted to make something that was just heavy.”



“Amongst The Low & Empty” track-list:

01 – “Amongst The Low & Empty”

02 – “Tower Of Torsos”

03 – “Pray For Death”

04 – “Borrowed Time”

05 – “Between Fire & Stone”

06 – “Shackles Like Talons”

07 – “DREAMKILLER”

08 – “The Witch Beckons” (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

09 – “Echelon”

10 – “Faces Without Names”

11 – “Malady”

Pre-orders are available here.

Signs Of The Swarm:

05/26 Guadalajara, MEX – Novecientosiete

05/27 Ciudad de Mexico, MEX – Foro 28

06/03 Toledo, OH – Toledo Death Fest

07/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving

07/29 Cleveland, OH – Winchester

07/30 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

08/04 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

08/05 Fredericksburg, VA – KC’s Music Alley

Signs Of The Swarm:

08/09 Warsaw, POL – Hybrydy (feat. Archspire)

08/10 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault

08/11 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel (feat. Shadow Of Intent)

08/12 Hannover, GER – Béi Chéz Heinz (feat. Frontierer & To The Grave)

08/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Prime Fest

08/18 Dinkelsbühl, GER – Summer Breeze Open Air

08/19 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo Metalfest

08/24 Andernach, GER – Deathfeast Open Air (feat. Monument Of Misanthropy)

08/25 Ghent, BEL – Asgaard (feat. To The Grave)

With Humanity’s Last Breath and To The Grave:

08/14 Hamburg, GER – Indra

08/15 Amsterdam. NET – Q-Factory

08/16 Erfurt, GER – Veb Kultur

08/20 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett

08/21 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

08/22 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

08/23 Munich, GER – Backstage

With To The Grave and Harbinger:

08/26 London, UK – The Underworld

08/27 Birmingham, UK – Devil’s Dog

08/28 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

08/29 Leeds, UK – Key Club

08/30 Glasgow, UK – Audio

08/31 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

09/01 Bristol, UK – Exchange

09/02 Southampton, UK – Joiners