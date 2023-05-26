Necrotted To Release New Album "Imperium" In September

Southern German death lead squad Necrotted announce the release of their new studio album: "Imperium" will be released on September 22, 2023 via Reaper Entertainment & Blood Blast.

The cover artwork, created by Robin Schneider, has also been revealed.

The band comments:

"We are extremely pleased to announce to you today that in September 2023 - just in time for our 15th band anniversary - our now fifth studio album will see the light of day. The new longplayer will be called 'Imperium' and will be released via our label Reaper Entertainment Europe. The presale will start on 01.06.2023.

Already today we would like to present you the cover artwork and the tracklist of the upcoming album. The artwork for 'Imperium' was once again illustrated by 3D designer Robin Schneider and perfectly visualizes the evolving, elaborate storyline that builds on the acclaimed predecessor "Operation: Mental Castration". It's a perfect fit for the album's dystopian, socio-political themes and dark musical atmosphere."

Tracklisting:

1. A Veiled Awakening

2. Empire Of Greed

3. Sow Sorrow For Victory

4. Artificial Truth

5. Ignorance is fear

6. Round X: Freedom V Security

7. Emperor

8. Order Beyond All Bounds

9. My Reign Come, My Will Be Done