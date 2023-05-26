Polaris Premiere New Single & Music Video “Inhumane” From Upcoming New Album "Fatalism"
Australian metalcore band Polaris have unveiled their latest track "Inhumane" through an online premiere, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. After debuting the song live, they have now released an official music video for it, directed by Ed Reiss. This track serves also as the first glimpse into their upcoming third studio album titled "Fatalism," scheduled for release on September 1st via Resist Records/SharpTone Records.
“Fatalism” track-list:
01 – “Harbinger”
02 – “Nightmare”
03 – “Parasites”
04 – “Overflow”
05 – “With Regards”
06 – “Inhumane”
07 – “The Crossfire”
08 – “Dissipate”
09 – “Aftertouch”
10 – “Fault Line”
11 – “All In Vain”
