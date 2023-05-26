AASAR Premiere New Single & Music Video “Court Of The Unknown” - Guitarist Valerio Quirini (Sharks In Your Mouth) Guests

Trento, Italy-based blackened deathcore outfit AASAR have released a new official music video for their new single, "Court Of The Unknown," which is now available online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track features a guest appearance by Valerio Quirini, guitarist of Sharks In Your Mouth.

The band expressed their excitement about the release of their debut EP, "From Nothing To Nowhere," set to be unleashed on June 30th via Seek & Strike. Here's what they had to say about it:

“Our new EP, From Nothing To Nowhere, is about the enigmatic journey of the human being toward the final judgment, whilst ‘Court of The Unknown‘ is all about that specific moment that will either end in absolution or damnation. When we shot the video for ‘From Nothing To Nowhere, we already knew it was going to have a sequel and given the correlation between the lyrics, we thought ‘Court of The Unknown‘ was the perfect song.

We were beyond excited to sign to Seek and Strike, who has a dynamic roster where we immediately felt right at home. We got to know how they work and we knew it was the next step for us to take.

From Nothing To Nowhere gravitates around themes such as spirituality, symbolism, pagan mythology and nature hidden behind apocalyptic and sci-fi metaphors. The lyrics form a narrative cycle that, spacing on these themes, puts the human being as the main character. He has to go through the act of being before, during and after life; re-live his internal pain and personal mistakes, which will drag him into eternal damnation. Some of our concepts and symbolisms come from the Egyptian and Norse mythology, because of their bond with spirituality and the cosmos.”