Mugshot Premiere New Single & Music Video “Left In The Wake” - Sign With Pure Noise Records
Mugshot have officially inked a deal with Pure Noise Records. The metalcore band have announced their new label partnership alongside the release of a music video for their latest single, "Left In The Wake".
Check out "Left In The Wake" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The group shared their thoughts on the track, stating:
“‘Left In The Wake‘ deals with the fear of your life having no purpose or worth. The lyrics dive into a story of being faced with death alongside the realisation that nothing you’ve done has left an impact on anyone or anything, and because your life has not left a mark neither will your death. As humans, every one struggles with wanting to be remembered for something of great significance: to leave a legacy behind — but we are confronted daily by our actions, anxieties, and fears along the journey toward that desired legacy. That’s what ‘Left in the Wake‘ embodies.”
2023 live dates:
w/ MyChildren MyBride & No Cure:
05/25 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield’s
05/26 Cupertino, CA – X-Bar
05/27 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
05/28 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
05/30 Yum, AZ – Redmoon Alehouse
05/31 Phoenix, AZ – Blooze Bar
06/01 Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse
06/02 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
06/03 Austin, TX – The Ballroom
06/04 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
Mugshot:
06/05 Corpus Christi, TX – Rich’s
1 Comment on "Mugshot Sign With Pure Noise Records"
