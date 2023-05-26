Haken Premiere New Official Live Music Video For “Lovebite”
Progressive metalcore band Haken have unveiled their new live music video for the track "Lovebite". The footage captures their performance at the Alhambra in Paris, France, on March 17th, 2023. Currently, the band are concluding their North America tour in support of their latest album, "Fauna".
