Monuments Premiere New Track & Animated Music Video “Nefarious”
Check out the collaborative track titled "Nefarious" by Monuments, the British progressive metalcore band, and YouTuber/musician MoistCr1TiKaL. This unique collaboration was released alongside the newest installment of the 'GodSlap' comic book series, which MoistCr1TiKaL helped co-create. Enjoy the track streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
