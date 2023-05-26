Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Germany's blackened thrash machine Speedwhore

Germany’s Speedwhore, known as Speed Whore up until 2013, has been vomiting its filthy blackened thrash since 2006. With clear intent, the unit isn’t bringing anything new to the table at all. The quartet has always championed tried and true, nasty cuts that are as in line with the style that fans would want. Aura Noir is an immediate reference point, as well as OG masters Slayer, going back to the legendary California band’s earliest period, that is.

In spite of their longevity, the German thrashers have been anything but prolific outside of several splits and demos. Dying Victims Productions releases the ensemble’s second full-length on multiple formats today, however. “Visions of a Parallel World” is a nine-song release that brings to mind the sword and sorcery flicks of the eighties. Songs like “Matriarch” and “Golgotha” are as primal and feral as they are melodic and appreciative of the depth of traditional heavy metal. Metal 'til death!