Sirenia Shares New Performance Video "Wintry Heart"
Band Photo: Sirenia (?)
International symphonic metal force Sirenia reveals their third and final new single, entitled "Wintry Heart!" Ranking at the top of their genre for more than 20 years, the band will release their eleventh studio album, "1977," on May 26, 2023 via Napalm Records. Led by mastermind Morten Veland, Sirenia gathered worldwide press coverage with their previous releases and toured throughout Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia and Australia.
Fast-paced new single "Wintry Heart" gives a bittersweet taste of early 90’s vibes, roaring guitars and synth melodies, exploring a new style like never before. The single comes with an exciting performance music video.
Morten Veland on "Wintry Heart":
"'Wintry Heart' is a powerful, melodic and more up-tempo song. I also find it to be very energetic - it's definitely one of the songs on the 1977 album that I really look forward to performing live. The chorus also has a great hook line. I hope you'll enjoy it!"
What's Next?
