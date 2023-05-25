Headline News

Original Saint Vitus Bassist Mark Adams Dies Aged 64

Mark Adams, the original bassist of doom metal legends Saint Vitus, has sadly died from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was sixty four years old. Guitarist Dave Chandler commented on his former bandmate's passing with the following message:

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to write. I found out last night. I can't say it out loud. I'm heartbroken to inform everyone that my best friend and co - founder of Saint Vitus Mark Adams has passed away. The details are vague, as I haven't actually spoken with the family yet. He left us May 23 2023 peacefully in his sleep. I'm trying to contact anyone in the family to find out more.

Mark was the best person I've ever met. He was kind to everyone, even those who did him wrong. Never had a bad word to say about anyone. Always found the good in everything no matter how bad it was. A great guy to be around. Nothing will ever be the same.

"God bless you my dear friend. I love you."

Adams co-founded Saint Vitus in 1978 along with Chandler and drummer Armando Acosta, staying with the band throughout their first two runs, as well as the short return in 2003. He and Chandler would once again reform Saint Vitus in 2008, who has continued to perform to this day. In 2016, he stepped away from the band to deal with health issues, with his place being filled by Down and former Crowbar and Goatwhore bassist Pat Bruders, who would soon become his permanent replacement.