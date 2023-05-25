70000 Tons Of Metal Confirms First Bands For 2024 Cruise

The organisers of the the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have announced the first five bands for next year's edition of the floating festival. Already booked for the 12th edition of the event are Epica, Unleashed, Draconian, Equilibrium and Brazilian power metal veterans Angra, who will be recording a new live release on board.

70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 is scheduled to set sail from Miami, Florida on January 29th and will head to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, before returning to port on February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Angra

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Unleashed