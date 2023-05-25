Bottomfeeders Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Wasted Potential" From New EP "Fear And Self Loathing"

Venice, Florida-based deathcore quartet Bottomfeeders premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Wasted Potential”, taken from their new EP "Fear And Self Loathing", out in stores now.

Check out now "Wasted Potential" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.