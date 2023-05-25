"some music was meant to stay underground..."

End Reign (Pig Destroyer, All Out War, Exhumed) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Desolate Fog" From Upcoming New Album "The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay"

posted May 25, 2023 at 2:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

On July 14th, the new album "The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay" by new supergroup End Reign will be released through Relapse Records. “Desolate Fog” is the first single from it that has premiered online, streaming via YouTube for you now below.

End Reign is comprised of notable musicians including:

Mike Score (All Out War), Domenic Romeo (Integrity), Art Legere (Bloodlet), Sebastian Philips (Noisem, Exhumed), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, etc.).

