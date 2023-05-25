End Reign (Pig Destroyer, All Out War, Exhumed) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Desolate Fog" From Upcoming New Album "The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay"
Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)
On July 14th, the new album "The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay" by new supergroup End Reign will be released through Relapse Records. “Desolate Fog” is the first single from it that has premiered online, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
End Reign is comprised of notable musicians including:
Mike Score (All Out War), Domenic Romeo (Integrity), Art Legere (Bloodlet), Sebastian Philips (Noisem, Exhumed), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, etc.).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Horrendous Premiere Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Nylist Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "End Reign Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.