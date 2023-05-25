Horrendous Premiere Title Track From Upcoming New Album “Ontological Mysterium”

Progressive death metal outfit Horrendous' new studio full-length “Ontological Mysterium” will be released on August 18th via Season Of Mist. Today the band premiere the title track of their upcoming album, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

The band’s own singer/guitarist Damian Herring oversaw the production, mixing and mastering duties for the record at his own Watchtower Studio in Arlington, VA.