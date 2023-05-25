"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Vexed Premiere New Single & Music Video “X My <3 (Hope To Die)"

posted May 25, 2023 at 1:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

UK alternative metal band Vexed premiere their second single from the upcoming sophomore album, "Negative Energy.", set to be released on June 23rd via Napalm Records. You can stream now "X My <3 (Hope To Die)," accompanied by an official music video, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.


Comment the band:

“‘X My <3 (Hope To Die)‘ was the catalyst for ‘Negative Energy‘. After months of writers block and feeling like giving up, this song opened the floodgates for inspiration and creativity. Inspired by the victims of religious extremists, cults or abuse of power, this song is about how one person shouldn’t be able to dictate other people’s lives based on their own personal opinions.”

