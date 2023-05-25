blessthefall Premiere New Music Video “Wake The Dead”
Band Photo: blessthefall (?)
A new official music video for melodic metalcore band blessthefall's latest track, "Wake The Dead," has finally made its online debut. Co-directed by former Every Time I Die/Norma Jean drummer Daniel Davison and Tes Hash, the video complements the group's comeback single after a hiatus of nearly five years.
