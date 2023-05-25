Cancer Bats Premiere New Music Video For “Hammering On”

Canadian hardcore punk band Cancer Bats have premiered their latest music video for the track "Hammering On." The video showcases footage from the band's performance at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON, on December 10th, 2022.

The release of this video aligns perfectly with the band's ongoing tour:

05/25 Moncton, NB – Xeroz

05/26 Halifax, NS – Seahorse

05/27 Sydney, NS – Curling Club

w/ Billy Talent:

07/08 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage