Cancer Bats Premiere New Music Video For “Hammering On”

posted May 25, 2023 at 1:06 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Canadian hardcore punk band Cancer Bats have premiered their latest music video for the track "Hammering On." The video showcases footage from the band's performance at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON, on December 10th, 2022.

The release of this video aligns perfectly with the band's ongoing tour:

05/25 Moncton, NB – Xeroz
05/26 Halifax, NS – Seahorse
05/27 Sydney, NS – Curling Club

w/ Billy Talent:

07/08 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

