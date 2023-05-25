Machine Head Premiere New Music Video For “ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY”
Band Photo: Machine Head (?)
Oakland, CA-based metal band Machine Head premiere a new official music video for their song "ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY." Directed by Jon (Jern) Watson, the video was filmed during the band's extensive 2022 U.S. and European tour.
Robb Flynn, the frontman of the Bay Area groove/thrash metal group, shared his thoughts on the clip:
“The last few videos have been very artistic and thematic continuing the black & white scope of the concept record. For this we just wanted to have an old school, 90’s style live video, that is more or less a tribute to our absolutely insane fans (the Head Cases) going bat shit crazy, mixed with some good ol’ life-on-the-road-getting-hammered-backstage-vibe. Enjoy!”
Machine Head 2023 live dates:
05/28 Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest
06/16 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
08/04 Council Bluffs, IA – KIWR Rockfest
09/07-10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
