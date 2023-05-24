Elder Devil Share New Single And Music Video, “Burning Forest”



Californian grindcore group Elder Devil released their latest single and music video, "Burning Forest", to be taken from the band’s upcoming sophomore album, "Everything Worth Loving", due for release via Prosthetic Records on June 16.

The high contrast black and white performance video sees vocalist Stephen Muir once again take up directing duties, following previously released music video "My Body Is An Earthen Shrine".

Speaking on the single release, Elder Devil's Stephen Muir comments: "'Burning Forest' is about watching everything you love burn down around you. Nothing is permanent and comfort is fleeting."

Jacob Lee (guitar) adds: “Some of these riffs were so fun to come up with as I was writing the album, I was glad 'Burning Forest' became not only a single but a staple in the set list for all of us to shred through. The video was a blast to film and I’ll never forget having to stand on location and play with a strobe light in front of my face for three takes.”

Founded in 2016 by primary songwriter Jacob Lee (Hellish Form, Keeper, PlasticBag FaceMask) and vocalist Stephen Muir, Elder Devil's mission statement of crafting coruscating grindcore and apoplectic sludge for the love of extreme music, and the scene they were birthed from, has remained unwavering in its execution. With a handful of EPs and 2019 full-length, The Light Dimmed Eternal, Elder Devil’s latest chapter is an uneasy rumination on grief.

You can check out "Burning Forest" here!



