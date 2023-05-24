Headline News
Drummer Kirk Arrington (Ex-Metal Church) Dead At The Age Of 61
Band Photo: Metal Church (?)
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kirk Arrington, former drummer of Metal Church, at the age of 61. The news was shared by the band on their official Facebook page:
“We just received the sad news, Kirk Arrington passed away this morning due to health issues. RIP in brother! See you on the other side….#RIP #legend #gonetoosoon #MetalChurch #drummer”.
Arrington made significant contributions to Metal Church during their initial run from 1981 to 1995 and their reunion period from 1998 to 2006. Unfortunately, he had to part ways with the band in 2006 due to health complications related to diabetes.
Throughout his tenure, Arrington showcased his exceptional drumming skills on seven full-length albums, including the band's iconic releases from their classic era.
Tragically, Arrington's passing adds to the list of Metal Church members who have left us. Just last year, former singer Mike Howe also passed away.
