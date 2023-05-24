Headline News

blessthefall Premiere New Single “Wake The Dead”

Band Photo: blessthefall (?)

Rumors of blessthefall's disbandment circulated late last year when the band seemingly erased certain aspects of their social media presence. However, recent teases on their official channels hinted at new material from the metalcore outfit. Today their highly anticipated single "Wake The Dead" has finally premiered, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.