Headline News
blessthefall Premiere New Single “Wake The Dead”
Band Photo: blessthefall (?)
Rumors of blessthefall's disbandment circulated late last year when the band seemingly erased certain aspects of their social media presence. However, recent teases on their official channels hinted at new material from the metalcore outfit. Today their highly anticipated single "Wake The Dead" has finally premiered, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Crown Magnetar Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Miss May I Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "blessthefall Premiere First New Single In 5 Years"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.