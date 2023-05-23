Voivod Launch New Single/Video Off 40th Anniverary Album "Morgoth Tales"



Canadian sci-fi metal innovators Voivod are celebrating 40 eventful years of existence in 2023 and therefore announced a special Anniversary studio album entitled "Morgöth Tales", to be released on July 21st, 2023 via Century Media Records.

A first single/video off "Morgöth Tales" is being launched with the song “Nuage Fractal (2023 Version)” and can also be checked out in a lyric video created by Cloud Music Typography.

Voivod bassist Dominic “Rocky” Laroche has checked in with the following comment about “Nuage Fractal (2023 Version)”: “We are excited to present the first single from our 40th anniversary album! Its solid drum and bass, alien guitar line on top, lyrics and melody that connects it all towards a spinning triangle bridge makes ‘Nuage Fractal’ unique, which represents the era of ‘Angel Rat’. Let's get ready to celebrate this amazing journey of ‘Morgöth Tales’!”

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by Voivod, "Morgöth" Tales includes fresh studio (re-)recordings by the band’s current line-up of 9 especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band’s hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song in the album’s title-track, “Morgöth Tales”.

Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin commented about "Morgöth Tales" as follows: “’Morgöth Tales’ covers 40 years of space exploration. It was really exciting for us to revisit a more obscure part of the Voïvod catalogue, from thrash-punk to prog-metal to…? The title track is a new song, which we started writing in the tour bus and hotels during the Opeth European tour in November/December 2022. It has the vibe of the experimental music we are doing nowadays, with a new twist I think. We also had the great thrill of getting E-Force and Jasonic involved on this album. I hope you’ll dig it, Chewy, Rocky, Snake and I certainly had a blast recording it. All aboard and ready for take off!“

You can check out the first single, "Nuage Fractal," here!



