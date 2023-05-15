Creeping Death Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Common Breed”

As the June 16th release date for their new album, "Boundless Domain," approaches, Texan death metal band Creeping Death have unveiled the official music video for their latest single, "The Common Breed", both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.







Guitarist Trey Pemberton expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating:

"This music video perfectly encapsulates the energy of a Creeping Death show. Making it was a blast, and we are grateful to our friends and family who joined us and acted wild."

If you want to witness the band's electrifying live performances firsthand, you can catch them on their upcoming tour:

w/ Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:

06/16 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

06/17 El Paso, TX – The Rock

06/18 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

06/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

06/20 Long Beach, CA – Supply & Demand

06/21 San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt Bar

06/23 Portland, OR – Dante’s

06/24 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

06/26 Boise, ID – The Shredder

06/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

06/28 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

06/29 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (no Fleshrot)

07/01 Tulsa, OK – Mass Movement Community Arts (no Fleshrot)

w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:

07/10 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

07/11 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

w/ Enforced, Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:

07/12 Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

07/13 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

07/14 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

07/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

07/16 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:

07/18 Huntington, WV – The Loud

07/19 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

07/20 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

07/21 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW