Creeping Death Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Common Breed”
As the June 16th release date for their new album, "Boundless Domain," approaches, Texan death metal band Creeping Death have unveiled the official music video for their latest single, "The Common Breed", both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Guitarist Trey Pemberton expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating:
"This music video perfectly encapsulates the energy of a Creeping Death show. Making it was a blast, and we are grateful to our friends and family who joined us and acted wild."
If you want to witness the band's electrifying live performances firsthand, you can catch them on their upcoming tour:
w/ Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:
06/16 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
06/17 El Paso, TX – The Rock
06/18 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
06/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
06/20 Long Beach, CA – Supply & Demand
06/21 San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt Bar
06/23 Portland, OR – Dante’s
06/24 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06/26 Boise, ID – The Shredder
06/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
06/28 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
06/29 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (no Fleshrot)
07/01 Tulsa, OK – Mass Movement Community Arts (no Fleshrot)
w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:
07/10 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
07/11 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
w/ Enforced, Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:
07/12 Greenville, SC – The Radio Room
07/13 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
07/14 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
07/15 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
07/16 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
w/ Upon Stone & Saintpeeler:
07/18 Huntington, WV – The Loud
07/19 Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
07/20 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
07/21 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW
