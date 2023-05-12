Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video “Armageddon”

Metalcore outfit Boundaries have recently released their latest single, titled "Armageddon," which is now available for streaming online. It's worth noting that both this track and their previous release, "Bedlam," were recorded during the sessions for their album "Burying Brightness," which came out last year. To complement the new single, the band has also unveiled a new official music video.





This summer will see Boundaries joining Counterparts and Like Moths To Flames as support on their highly-anticipated tour. The tour lineup will be further enhanced by the presence of the opening act, Omerta.

07/04 Ottawa, ON – Bronson

07/05 London, ON – London Music Hall

07/07 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

07/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

07/09 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

07/11 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

07/12 Saskatoon, SK – Louis

07/13 Calgary, AB – Commonwealth

07/14 Edmonton, AB – Starlite

07/16 Billings, MT – Pub Station

07/18 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

07/19 Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

07/20 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

07/21 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

07/22 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

07/23 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell