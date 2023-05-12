Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video “Armageddon”
Metalcore outfit Boundaries have recently released their latest single, titled "Armageddon," which is now available for streaming online. It's worth noting that both this track and their previous release, "Bedlam," were recorded during the sessions for their album "Burying Brightness," which came out last year. To complement the new single, the band has also unveiled a new official music video.
This summer will see Boundaries joining Counterparts and Like Moths To Flames as support on their highly-anticipated tour. The tour lineup will be further enhanced by the presence of the opening act, Omerta.
07/04 Ottawa, ON – Bronson
07/05 London, ON – London Music Hall
07/07 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
07/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
07/09 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
07/11 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
07/12 Saskatoon, SK – Louis
07/13 Calgary, AB – Commonwealth
07/14 Edmonton, AB – Starlite
07/16 Billings, MT – Pub Station
07/18 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
07/19 Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s
07/20 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
07/21 Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
07/22 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
07/23 Quebec City, QC – Imperial Bell
