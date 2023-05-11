Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Oklahoma's Geist Of Ouachita
One-man black metal bands are a dime a dozen, especially here stateside. This kind of ubiquity suggests inevitable musical homogeneity and, by and large, an abundance of lackluster artists that are rightfully doomed to irrelevance and the confines of the shadows. Somewhat surprisingly, then, Geist Of Ouachita has produced something that’s worthy of the attention of black metal aficionados. Helmed by one “Roanoke,” a multi-instrumentalist who has been involved with too many bands to count, the Oklahoma-based project is set to release its debut album, “Imprisoned in the Graven Wood,” on June 16 via Signal Rex.
There isn’t anything particularly fresh or new with Geist Of Ouachita, whose only other recording has been a split with Eternal Tomb that was released in January. It’s stereotypically lo-fi and rugged. But the six songs on “Imprisoned in the Graven Wood” deserve your time because of the infectiously memorable guitar melodies. There’s a soul-searching power that drives the hummable melodies of “Lust of Ichor.” One can’t help but assume the project may never gain traction since Roanoke has multiple active bands apparently. Regardless of whatever impact there will be, the conviction and sincerity of expression evident on Geist Of Ouachita’s debut is simply undeniable.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
