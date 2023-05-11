Report

Desertfest London 2023: Day 3 Featuring Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Boris And Acid Mammoth

The most bittersweet thing in music is the last day of a festival. After two days of awesome music, you know that the time is nearly over, yet there's still one more chance to witness more bands, hear more tunes and bang your head. The first two days of Desertfest had showcased some real legends, as well as promising up and comers and cult favourites. Sunday would once again offer all three, with the added bonus of The Roundhouse coming into the picture.

Whereas last year, I spent the entire Sunday in the Roundhouse, partly due to it being out of the way of the other venues and also because it had an incredible lineup, this time I made a point of swinging by the Underworld first. The reason was simple; Greek metal bands always deliver. Today saw the venue opened by Athens doom outfit Acid Mammoth, making their Desertfest London debut (they had previously performed at Desertfest Antwerp,) and the Hellenic quartet proved to be absolutely phenomenal, delivering world class doom metal from start to finish.

The band opened their set with a new song, which from my upside down view of the setlist appeared to be named "Fuzz Orgasm," before performing material from all three of their albums, including "Jack The Riffer," "Tree Of Woe" and "Them!" from the "Under Acid Hoof Record." There was even room for some audience participation as a crowd member imitated the evil laughter from the "Berserker" intro, leading the band to use him to get the song going, before ending the set with "They Live" from their eponymous debut. This was a brilliant way to kick things off and Acid Mammoth may even have been the band of the day. Superb.

The second Acid Mammoth finished, it was a race to the Roundhouse, a beautiful venue situated near Chalk Farm tube station where such bands as Opeth, Paradise Lost, Status Quo and Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have recorded live albums. After battling with human congestion in the underground, security lines and other such inconveniences, it was time to see Blood Ceremony. This Toronto four piece had released their latest album, "The Old Ways Remain" only two days prior so it was a perfect time to see them. Not wanting to lean too much on the new material, only two songs from the recent release, "Ipsissimus" and "Powers Of Darkness" were brought out, while the set as a whole sampled a little from each album. Vocalist and flute player Alia O'Brien has an undefinable aura about her as she serenades the crowd, while the band as a whole is a tight unit which performs every song with expert timing. My only regret is that I wasn't able to see their set from the start, as they were very impressive.

Up next was a true veteran band, Nebula, led by former Fu Manchu guitarist Eddie Glass and now in their twenty sixth year as a group. Like Blood Ceremony, Nebula reached across their spectrum of albums, performing more recent songs like "Witching Hour" in addition to the title track from their latest album, "Transmission From Mothership Earth." Nebula, like many other desert and stoner rock bands, tend to be more about the vibe transmitted from the music than the show itself and they have some great grooves to really feel. Much like Dozer the day before, they had some hardcore fans in the audience who were lapping up every note while the general mood was receptive.

One of the worst things about spending so much time in one venue is the wait in between bands, one really feels every minute during the change over, but at last the clock struck six and it was time for King Buffalo to take to the stage. The trio are quite reminiscent of Hawkwind given their atmospheric, spacey sound, which also draws comparisons to Health and one of the things about that hits the crowd right away, quite literally, is the rumbling bass. Though there were once again some die hard fans in attendance, for the laymen, they can come across as a bit samey and after a while it becomes hard to really concentrate on the music. Good music, good sound but not for those seeking the heavier side of what Desertfest can offer.

For those who were after something with more weight however, they were certainly not going to be disappointed with the next act at the Roundhouse, Boris. Boris are a law unto themselves, surprising fans with no less than three new albums in 2022 alone, the Japanese band do whatever they feel like and always have done, whether that be their eclectic music, the decision to focus the set on new material or the Steven Tyler-esque stage presence of their lead vocalist.

They shocked the Roundhouse into life with an incredible performance which is worthy of any legendary band to have ever played the venue and created the first instance I've ever seen of British people with half a brain chanting "Boris!" It's difficult to even explain what the show was like as Boris are so mesmerising and exciting that the mind is racing throughout, but something which can't be questioned is their talent, showmanship and genius music. Even if you haven't enjoyed anything you've heard from their studio releases, you owe it to yourself to see Boris live. Absolutely astounding.

Before Desertfest drew to a close with its final act, there was one more treat for attendees at the Roundhouse; the world premiere of a new animated music video for Motorhead's cover of "Enter Sandman." For fans of animation, it was very cool to see this moody, if slightly camp cartoon projected against such a large screen and it served as a great lead in for the evening's headliners Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats. Much like Electric Wizard did at the same time last year, the band's set was complimented by vintage footage and aesthetics displayed on the screen behind them, most notably their name in a Hammer Horror style front, which further lent itself to the band's retro approach.

As for the music itself, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats were on top form, delivering favourites like "13 Candles" and "Slow Death" with all the grittiness and gusto one could hope for. The four piece made the venue their own with an electrifying performance that delighted long time fans, won over new ones and no doubt impressed all within the building's walls. Other songs from the breakthrough album, "Blood Lust" were also given an airing, including "Death's Door," "Ritual Knife" and of course, "I'll Cut You Down," before the show was drawn to a close by "No Return," from their latest album, "Wasteland." Once again, Desertfest picked the perfect band to end another brilliant festival. A festival which is as much about celebrating each other as it is the music, with a varied lineup which offered as many good vibes as it did head banging heaviness. Already I can't wait for next year!

Want to know what happened on the other days of the festival? Click the links below!

