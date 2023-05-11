Flotsam And Jetsam Cancels 2023 European Tour Dates

American thrash metal veterans Flotsam And Jetsam has announced that, due to financial concerns, the band will no longer be touring in Europe later this year. A message from the group reads as follows:

"It is with great disappointment that we need to cancel our June European shows. We hope our fans will understand and support us in this. Unfortunately, the costs associated with touring have doubled, and in some cases tripled.

"As is common with many US bands who have had to cancel touring plans overseas, we too are not immune to the higher costs that have been such a problem. Doing this run would have left us with a considerable loss which we cannot sustain, and for that reason we regrettably canceled these dates.

"We hope to see all of our European fans as soon as it is feasible."