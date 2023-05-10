Report

Desertfest London 2023: Day 2 Featuring Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar And Slomatics

Band Photo: Corrosion of Conformity (?)

Saturday the 6th of May was an important day for Britain, being the day that the country crowned a new monarch for the first time since 1952 and the country's police cracking down on anyone who vocally opposed the antiquated idea of an unelected figurehead. In the north of the capital, away from these shenanigans, Camden town wasn't just welcoming the usual market visitors, but the returning fans of doom, stoner and desert rock for the second day of DesertFest 2023.

Appropriately, the day started with some real desert rock royalty, as genre pioneers Fatso Jetson got things going in the Electric Ballroom. For those unfamiliar with the group, they're a real family affair, with three members being related and a legacy which spans three decades, welcoming a whole new generation of fans throughout their existence. Like some of the other bands on the bill, Fatso Jetson's strength lies within their music rather than their stage act and they have a really strong vibe about them, which permeates the room. The show became more intriguing when they were joined by former Throw Rag frontman and "desert legend" Sean Wheeler, who exudes charisma, like a hybrid of Nick Cave and Chris Isaak. He stayed with the band for the rest of the set, which was a delight for all fans in attendance and curious onlookers.

It wouldn't be long before the Electric Ballroom would welcome its second act of the day, this time in the form of Swedish stoner rock veterans Dozer. It was an exciting time to see Dozer, as they've just released "Drifting In The Endless Void," their first studio album in fifteen years and they had a relatively small but extremely loyal fan base making themselves known to all. Dozer is certainly a heavier brand of music than Fatso Jetson but perhaps not quite as engaging for the neutral. They certainly weren't bad by any means but after a while, their music, at least to the uninitiated, does start to feel a little samey. A good band who thrilled their fans, but certainly not for everyone.

Following another short wait, it was the turn of North Carolina's Weedeater to take to the stage and they certainly made a claim to be the best performance of the day. The trio absolutely decimated the stage and brought some much needed heaviness to proceedings, forging a perfect mix of stoner, doom and sludge metal to get the crowd banging their heads and moving their ass. Frontman Dixie Collins was wonderful at getting the crowd engaged and the music and charisma combined made sure that by the end of the set, there were no neutrals in the venue, only fans.

The set itself focused on "God Luck And Good Speed," with no less than six songs from the record being brought out, including "$20 Peanut," "Wizard Fight" and closing number, "Weed Monkey." Elsewhere in the set, "Jason... The Dragon" was represented by four songs, while the band also treated attendees to their rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Gimme Back My Bullets." A superb set from a band which deserves to be brought up every bit as much as their contemporaries.

A brief excursion to sink my teeth into a doner kebab was next on the agenda, before returning to the Electric Ballroom to witness one of the finest bands New Orleans has ever had to offer, Crowbar. With their latest album, "Zero And Below," only a year old, it was no surprise to hear singles "Chemical Godz" and "Bleeding From Every Hole," alongside a variety of material from the band's near thirty five year life span.

Classics such as "Like Broken Glass" and "Planets Collide" were on display as the quartet ripped through them with the weight of an osmium wrecking ball, led by Kirk Windstein, the band's sole constant member and driving force, who's met with adoring fans across the room. The band are also celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of their self-titled second album, so as one would expect, there was no shortage of material from the effort including beloved favourites, "Existence Is Punishment" and "All I Had (I Gave.)" Crowbar are seemingly incapable of putting in a bad performance and of course today was no exception, pulverising the English capital for a solid hour. Always a pleasure.

At last, it was time to venture outside of the Electric Ballroom and descend into The Underworld for a set from Northern Ireland's finest doom metal outfit, Slomatics. The trio were a late addition to this year's festival, replacing Inter Arma who couldn't make it but were a very welcome announcement. They paid this welcome back in spades by putting on an absolutely crushing set with a more droning style than other bands witnessed today, which only lends itself to the heft of the music. Those eager to see Slomatics certainly weren't left disappointed, save perhaps for some difficult to hear vocals at times, with the band delighted the audience from the first notes of "Electric Breath" to the closing tone of "Troglorite." Excellent stuff.

Finally we return to the Electric Ballroom for another staple in every stoner metal fan's collection, Corrosion Of Conformity. After being forced to pull out of last year's DesertFest where their spot was taken by 1000mods, the quartet were on fine form and ready to make it up to fans who had been waiting so long to see them. Perhaps surprisingly, there was no material from their latest effort, "No Cross No Crown," although that record is now five years old, but there was still a wide selection from their vast catalogue, including five from "Deliverance."

Frontman Pepper Keenan seemed in good spirits throughout the show, dedicating a song to "King Chucky," whose face was also emblazoned on the Union flag draped across an amplifier. One of the highlights of the set was undoubtedly "Who's Got The Fire" from 2000's, "America's Volume Dealer," from which "13 Angels" and "Diablo Blvd." was also drawn out, while another strong point was of course, "Vote With A Bullet," the only song to be played from the "Blind" album. Keenan would later tease the idea of touring with Crowbar and Weedeater, which the crowd responded to raucously before C.O.C. closed off the night with "Born Again For The Last Time," "Albatross" and "Clean My Wounds," all of which sounded absolutely brilliant. Corrosion Of Conformity didn't just meet expectations, they blew them away and provided a wonderful end to the second day of the festivities.